Over 100 apply for Taiwan Scholarships

PRESS RELEASE – The 2017 “Taiwan Scholarship” Programs are well received by Saint Lucian students.

This year, the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) received 184 applications, among them, 107 for Taiwan Scholarship, 68 for ICDF Scholarship and 9 for I-SHOU Medical Scholarship.

Qualified students were interviewed at the Embassy earlier. Awardees’ list will be released on Embassy’s website on June 30, 2017.

Since the re-establishment of diplomatic relationship between the two countries in 2007, over 1,100 Saint Lucian students have applied for various scholarship programs offered by Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), among them 134 students are granted scholarship. So far, half of the awardees have finished their study in Taiwan, and return to Saint Lucia to contribute the expertise they acquired.