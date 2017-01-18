January 17th signalled the 100th day milestone since the appointment of acting director of public prosecutions – Daarsrean Greene.
Last October acting DPP Greene issued a
Self-imposed 90-day timeline, to indicate the way forward on one of Saint Lucia’s most controversial matters – the IMPACS report.
Well to date, there has been no word from the DPPs office.
Home / Top Stories / 100 Days Later, Still No IMPACS Update
Check Also
Brian Mcdonald, One Year Later
Family, friends and former colleagues are remembering the late sports-caster Brian Mc Donald in a …