Breaking News
Home / Top Stories / 100 Days Later, Still No IMPACS Update

100 Days Later, Still No IMPACS Update

Rehani Isidore 9 mins ago Top Stories Leave a comment


January 17th signalled the 100th day milestone since the appointment of acting director of public prosecutions – Daarsrean Greene.
Last October acting DPP Greene issued a
Self-imposed 90-day timeline, to indicate the way forward on one of Saint Lucia’s most controversial matters – the IMPACS report.
Well to date, there has been no word from the DPPs office.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Brian Mcdonald, One Year Later

Family, friends and former colleagues are remembering the late sports-caster Brian Mc Donald in a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved