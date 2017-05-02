Laborie Credit Union Holds Third Annual Fair

The Laborie Cooperative Credit Union collaborated with the health ministry and the community nursing department to host their 3rd annual health fair.

The aim of the fair, which is to promote healthy communities, also featured a walk to independence square.

Laborie residents were given tips on healthy eating and physical fitness.

Given Saint Lucia’s high rate of diabetes, hypertension and other non-communicable diseases, the union wants patients to take charge of their health.

The first 10 people at independence square received a $100 gift certificate.