2017 KFC National Basketball League Update

PRESS RELEASE:-On Monday May 22nd at the VigieSports Complex, Police led by Imran Remy’s 9 points, 5 rebounds, defeated Courts Jets Co-Ed team 54-42. Maron Lorde led Courts Jets with 12 points, 8 rebounds.

VBCC delivered a 74-38 thrashing to Basketball for The Future (BFTF) on Wednesday May 24th. 4 players scored in double figures for VBCC.

Action continued over the weekend with four games over 2 venues.

At the Vigie Sports Complex the Morne Gladiators defeated the Combined Schools team 90-57. Marlon Samuel led the way for the Morne with 34 points, 8 rebounds, 8 steals.

Shamoir Jn. Baptiste also had an impressive showing for the Morne, contributing 24 points, 5 steals. Keron Frederick was the Combined Schools’ top scorer with 14 points, 7 rebounds.

The second game at the complex saw a very exciting matchup between Run n Gun and Police/Combined Forces.

Rahim Auguste’s impressive stat line of 13 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals, 7 assists, was not enough to get Run n Gun past the Police

Led by Kerlinus Augustin’s 24 points the Combined Forces defeated the Vieux Fort team 69-65.

Games shifted to the east coast where VBCC made light work of the Courts Jets Co-Ed team with a 91 -21 defeat in Dennery. Jean-Michel Eloise had 19 points 11 steals for the winning team.

The final weekend game in Dennery saw Micoud take on Bonne Terre. Micoud took advantage of their neighbour’s home court defeating Bonne Terre 69-57.

Arthur Tisson Scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in Bonne Terre’s losing effort. Casson Emmanuel led the way for Micoud with 20 points, 4 rebounds.

On Monday May 29th BFTF defeated Dennery 83-71 on the Dennery Court. Meanwhile Bonne Terre defeated Canaries 59-57 in a game which went down to the wire.

KFC Player of the Game Fabian Florton’s scored a clutch free throw in the final seconds of the game to seal the win for Bonne Terre. Florton ended the game with 14 points, 5 rebounds.

With only two weeks left in the group stage, 8 teams are looking to advance to the quarterfinals set to begin on June 10th.