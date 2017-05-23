2017/18 Kindergarten Placement Slips Ready on May 25th

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION, INNOVATION, GENDER RELATIONS AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

PRESS RELEASE

SCHOOL REGISTRATION – 2017-2018

The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations wishes to inform parents and guardians, who registered their child/ward for Kindergarten for the Academic Year 2017/2018 for the following schools, to report to the Education Sub Office District Two at Sans Souci or Education sub office of District Three at Entrepot, to obtain the results of their child’s/ward’s placement:

Anglican Infant

Ave Maria Infant

Camille Henry Memorial

Carmen Renee Memorial

Gordon and Walcott Memorial

Marchand Combined

Mon Du Don Combined School

RC Boys Infant

Vide Boutielle Combined

Placement slips are available for pick-up from Thursday May 25th to Wednesday May 31st, 2017, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Parents and Guardians are asked to note that they should only report to the school assigned on the date stated on the assignment slip and that the assignment of students is FINAL.