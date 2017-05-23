Home / News Updates / 2017/18 Kindergarten Placement Slips Ready on May 25th

2017/18 Kindergarten Placement Slips Ready on May 25th

Rehani Isidore 1 min ago News Updates Leave a comment

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION, INNOVATION, GENDER RELATIONS AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

PRESS RELEASE

SCHOOL REGISTRATION – 2017-2018

The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations wishes to inform parents and guardians, who registered their child/ward for Kindergarten for the Academic Year 2017/2018 for the following schools, to report to the Education Sub Office District Two at Sans Souci or Education sub office of District Three at Entrepot, to obtain the results of their child’s/ward’s placement:

Anglican Infant        

Ave Maria Infant

Camille Henry Memorial     

Carmen Renee Memorial                                        

Gordon and Walcott Memorial

Marchand Combined

Mon Du Don Combined School 

RC Boys Infant

Vide Boutielle Combined

Placement slips are available for pick-up from Thursday May 25th to Wednesday May 31st, 2017, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Parents and Guardians are asked to note that they should only report to the school assigned on the date stated on the assignment slip and that the assignment of students is FINAL.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

FLOW TO DELIVER INTERNET UPGRADE

Flow internet customers in the north of the island are in for a significant upgraded …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved