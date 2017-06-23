Sitting of the House of Assembly for June 27th

PRESS RELEASE

A Sitting of the House of Assembly is scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, 2017 with Papers to be laid and Bills to be presented by the Honourable Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Growth, Job Creation, External Affairs and the Public Service, the Honourable Minister for Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour, the Honourable Minister for Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development, the Honourable Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with the responsibility for Commerce, Industry, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs and the Honourable Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with the responsibility for Tourism and Information and Broadcasting.

The following Motions are down for consideration:

1. BE IT RESOLVED that Parliament by affirmative resolution approves the draft Value Added Tax (Amendment of Schedule 3) Order which amends Schedule 3 of the Act.

2. BE IT RESOLVED that Parliament authorizes the Minister for Finance to raise –

(a) a sum of EC$103,000,000.00 for financing the 2017/2018 Budget;

(b) a sum of EC$262,000,000.00 for refinancing the existing debts on the Regional Government Securities Market or through private placements at a maximum rate of 7.5%.

3. BE IT RESOLVED that Parliament authorizes the Minister of Finance to borrow US$11,228,000.00 from the Caribbean Development Bank for the purpose of financing the Eighth Water (Dennery North Water Supply Redevelopment) Project;

4. BE IT RESOLVED that Parliament authorizes the Minister responsible for finance to borrow an amount equivalent to United States fifteen million dollars (US$15,000,000) by way of credit (in this Resolution referred to as “the Credit”) from the International Development Association to finance the OECS Regional Tourism Competitiveness Project;

The Bills for consideration include the following:

Agreement Establishing the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and Other Health Professions

Accreditation

Public Finance Management

Eastern Caribbean Partial Credit Guarantee Corporation Agreement

Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

Tuesday’s Sitting is scheduled to commence at 10:00 a.m.

The Sitting of the Senate is scheduled for Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.