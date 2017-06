A 27-year-old Corinth resident has become St. Lucia’s 27th homicide victim for 2017.

The man has been identified as Seame Cherry.

According to reports, cherry was shot at Grande Riviere, Gros Islet in the wee hours of Saturday June 10th, 2017, and succumbed to his injuries around 3:00 am at Victoria Hospital.



