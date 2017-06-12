27th Homicide Victim Shot 4 Times

HTS News4orce can confirm 27-year old Seame Cherry succumbed to injuries sustainted from multiple gun shot wounds, after a shooting in Piat, Grande Riviere.
Police information suggests Cherry, was shot at least four (4) times about the body.
The motive for the fatal shooting is unclear.
Reports indicate Shem Cherry attended a memorial for a berieved friend who was fatally stabbed in Corinth in January.
No arrests have been confirmed in connection with Cherry’s shooting. Major Crimes is continuing the investigation.