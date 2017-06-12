Home / News Updates / 27th Homicide Victim Shot 4 Times

27th Homicide Victim Shot 4 Times

Rehani Isidore 46 mins ago News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

HTS News4orce can confirm 27-year old Seame Cherry succumbed to injuries sustainted from multiple gun shot wounds, after a shooting in Piat, Grande Riviere.

Police information suggests Cherry, was shot at least four (4) times about the body.

The motive for the fatal shooting is unclear.

Reports indicate Shem Cherry attended a memorial for a berieved friend who was fatally stabbed in Corinth in January.

No arrests have been confirmed in connection with Cherry’s shooting. Major Crimes is continuing the investigation.

