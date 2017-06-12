2nd ODI: Khan takes three wickets but Windies beat Afghanistan

GROS ISLET, St. Lucia – Two days after delivering the fourth-best figures in a one-day international, teenage Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan produced another fine performance against West Indies on Sunday but it was not enough to ensure victory.

While West Indies won the second ODI in St. Lucia by four wickets to square the series; 18-year-old Khan followed up on his seven for 18 performance in the first ODI by picking up 3/26 off his 10 overs.

Kieran Powell (12) and Evin Lewis (33) fell to the leg-spinner before he later sent number six Roston Chase on his way for nine.

West Indies, led by an unbeaten 48 from Man-of-the-Match Shai Hope, won with 64 balls to spare and four wickets in hand.

They scored 138/6 off 39.2 overs, in reply to Afghanistan’s all out for 135 off 37.3 overs.

The final game of the series will be played in St. Lucia on Wednesday.