2nd Road Fatality, Motorcyclist Perishes In Collision

27-year-old Mandela henry died from injuries sustained during a motor vehicle crash on Friday February 3rd.
Sometime before 1am, henry traveling south bound on a motorcycle along Micoud Street, Castries careened into an SUV.
An 18-year-old pillion rider identified as Debwan Jacob is listed in critical condition.

