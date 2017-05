More than 50 police officers complete new patrol training

On April 25th 2017, 55 police officers graduated from inaugural patrol trade craft training course. The patrol trade craft program focused on;

Police discretion

Patrol techniques

Observation

Traffic responsibilities

The patrol trade craft program is indented to promote community based policing and foster amicable ties with citizens in the fight against crime. Crusita Descartes-Pelius is ACP in charge of Training and Corporate Affairs. Listen below.