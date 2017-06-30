Home / News Updates / Ajani Lebourne Home Coming
Tomorrow Saturday 1st, July, 2017, Queen’s Young Leader Award recipient, Ajani Lebourne returns home after a tour of glory in the United Kingdom. Ajani received this prestigious award from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth yesterday during a glowing ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Ajani returns home tomorrow on BA Flight 2159 at Hewanorra International Airport. Estimated time of arrival is 1:45pm. The family invites the media, friends and members of the public to join us (on his arrival) in sharing this moment of joy as we welcome Ajani back home.

Ajani stands as a positive example and beacon of hope for our youth and young men in particular. Our only duty is to encourage and support such courage and potential.      

Saint Lucia, lets celebrate Ajani Lebourne at his grand homecoming tomorrow, Saturday, 1st, July, 2017.

