Alleged Correspondence from SVG PM Leaks

Rehani Isidore 53 mins ago

A letter bearing the alleged signature of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines [SVG] Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves to CARICOM Heads of State has surfaced on social media. 

SVG Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves

The missive seeks to warn CARICOM Heads of a supposed plot by the Organization of American States [OAS] to overthrow the Venezuelan government calling it a,

”…calculated strategy…to achieve regime change in Venezuela…by using the OAS as a weapon of  destruction.” 

The SVG Prime Minister in the alleged missive singled out OAS Secretary General Louis Almagro  referring to him as a, “…chosen and willing tool…” who has, “…publicly attacked the Head of Government of Venezuela.” 

Click the link to view the alleged leaked document from the SVG PM to CARICOM Heads of State.

SVG PM missive to CARICOM

