Alleged Correspondence from SVG PM Leaks

A letter bearing the alleged signature of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines [SVG] Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves to CARICOM Heads of State has surfaced on social media.

The missive seeks to warn CARICOM Heads of a supposed plot by the Organization of American States [OAS] to overthrow the Venezuelan government calling it a,

”…calculated strategy…to achieve regime change in Venezuela…by using the OAS as a weapon of destruction.”

The SVG Prime Minister in the alleged missive singled out OAS Secretary General Louis Almagro referring to him as a, “…chosen and willing tool…” who has, “…publicly attacked the Head of Government of Venezuela.”

