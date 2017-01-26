Alliance Francaise Chips-In, Nobel Laureate Festival

The Alliance Francaise of Saint Lucia is bustling with activity this week.
For the first time ever, the cultural centre presented a calendar of events.
Officials also staged a special Oscar Wilde production in French and creole, as their contribution to the 2017 Nobel Laureate festival.
Additionally, they took time out to recognize Saint Lucians who have devoted time and effort to learn the French language.
