Three weeks after calling on Dr. Ubaldus Raymond to resign amid a leaked nude photo-scandal, former Babonneau MP Alvina Reynolds is adamant that he must ‘do the right thing.’
Dr. Raymond has said that he will continue his duties as minister in the ministry of finance, while the matter plays out in court.
Reynolds says she is disappointed in Dr. Raymond’s actions and ashamed that she once campaigned on his behalf.
Home / Top Stories / Alvina Reynolds Slams Dr. Raymond
Check Also
Taiwanese Donate To SLHTA Agriculture Program
The Taiwanese Embassy in Saint Lucia is helping to bolster the Saint Lucia Hotel and …
Alvina, you’ve been a sleeping lioness for too long – I am glad that this issue has aroused you! How can St Lucia clean up its act when those at the helm do so show moral leadership and conduct themselves in the manner that befits their office?