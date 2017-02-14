Breaking News
Alvina Reynolds Slams Dr. Raymond

Alison Kentish


Three weeks after calling on Dr. Ubaldus Raymond to resign amid a leaked nude photo-scandal, former Babonneau MP Alvina Reynolds is adamant that he must ‘do the right thing.’
Dr. Raymond has said that he will continue his duties as minister in the ministry of finance, while the matter plays out in court.
Reynolds says she is disappointed in Dr. Raymond’s actions and ashamed that she once campaigned on his behalf.

One comment

  1. Outcry
    February 13, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Alvina, you’ve been a sleeping lioness for too long – I am glad that this issue has aroused you! How can St Lucia clean up its act when those at the helm do so show moral leadership and conduct themselves in the manner that befits their office?

    Reply

