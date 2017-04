Police are investigating a reported domestic dispute in the Goodlands, Castries area on Sunday April 9th, which left 39-year-old Cletus Edward dead and his common law wife in police custody. The death of the father of 3 brings to 20 the number of homicides recorded in Saint Lucia so far this year. It also raises another statistic – exactly half of all homicides in 2017 have been linked to domestic disputes.