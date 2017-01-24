Breaking News
Home / Top Stories / Another Tragic Suspicious Death In Deglos

Another Tragic Suspicious Death In Deglos

Rehani Isidore 10 mins ago Top Stories Leave a comment


43-year-old Cecilia Marshall of Delgos, Bexon has died after reportedly ingesting a noxious substance.
Marshall, survived by her only daughter – 21year old Chantell Marshall says her mother was unemployed and was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.
She says she discovered her mother’s unresponsive body at their home along with an open container of a herbicide.
According to Chantell, her mother had threatened to take her own life.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Saint Lucia Joins Land Degradation Project

Saint Lucia has joined the global mechanism Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) target setting programme. This …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved