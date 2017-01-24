Another Tragic Suspicious Death In Deglos

43-year-old Cecilia Marshall of Delgos, Bexon has died after reportedly ingesting a noxious substance.
Marshall, survived by her only daughter – 21year old Chantell Marshall says her mother was unemployed and was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.
She says she discovered her mother’s unresponsive body at their home along with an open container of a herbicide.
According to Chantell, her mother had threatened to take her own life.
Is there any way that we could help this young lady or if I can get in contact with her I live in the states?. If anybody knows this young lady and knows how I can get in contact with her I really would like to be of help please. you could get me my name is true Lucian on Facebook.