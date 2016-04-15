April 15th 2016 Flow Rebuts ECTEL Infrastructure Claims

The 15-month merger process for cable & wireless communications [CWC] and Columbus Communications (Flow) has been finalized.
However, tensions with regulatory agency ECTEL remain.
ECTEL wants flow’s infrastructure removed from local utility poles, claiming it blocks access for potential competitors.
Flow is refuting the allegation made by ECTEL council member and St. Lucia technology minister Dr. James Fletcher, calling it ‘inaccurate’.
