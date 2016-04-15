Breaking News
Home / Recent News / April 15th 2016 Flow Rebuts ECTEL Infrastructure Claims

April 15th 2016 Flow Rebuts ECTEL Infrastructure Claims

Rehani Isidore April 15, 2016 Recent News 3 Comments

The 15-month merger process for cable & wireless communications [CWC] and Columbus Communications (Flow) has been finalized.
However, tensions with regulatory agency ECTEL remain.
ECTEL wants flow’s infrastructure removed from local utility poles, claiming it blocks access for potential competitors.
Flow is refuting the allegation made by ECTEL council member and St. Lucia technology minister Dr. James Fletcher, calling it ‘inaccurate’.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Mayor Peterson Francis Walks The Beat

In a bid to shore up confidence in city security, Castries mayor Peterson Francis accompanied …

3 comments

  1. http://www./
    December 30, 2016 at 2:30 am

    No meio de tantos artigos e textos que nao nos acrescentam nada, eis que acho tudo o que procurava. Deus lhe abencoe ricamente! Porque nao faz workshops e palestras… Esta onde…no Brasil ou em Portugal

    Reply
  2. http://www.a1controllers.com/
    July 23, 2016 at 6:27 am

    I’ve been looking for a post like this forever (and a day)

    Reply
  3. Jayna
    July 18, 2016 at 4:26 am

    Fiynall! This is just what I was looking for.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2016, All Rights Reserved