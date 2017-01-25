The Labor Union for Radio Saint Lucia staff – the Civil Service Association (CSA) has not received correspondence from broadcast minister Dominic Fedee, nor the RSL board on the fate of the long serving, state run entity.
The CSA plans to pen a letter to the broadcast minister to get answers.
Are RSL's Days Numbered?
