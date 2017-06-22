Home / News Updates / Arts and Culture Advocates to Respond to NCC Relocation

Rehani Isidore

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

All persons involved in the Arts and Culture,  as well as those interested and supportive of the Arts and Culture in St. Lucia, are invited to a very important meeting on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at the Cultural Development Foundation (CDF) Conference Room at 5:30 PM. 

The main item on the agenda is to agree on a collective response to the unilateral decision by the Government to relocate the National Cultural Centre.

Following the meeting, which took place at the National Cultural Center on June 10, 2017 regarding the relocation of the National Cultural Center, an interim committee was formed to organize a larger meeting involving persons representing the Arts and Culture of Saint Lucia. 

