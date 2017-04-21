Association of Retired Persons Variety Show

The Saint Lucia Association of Retired Persons hosted their annual Variety Show at the CSA Center in Sans Souci on Easter Monday.

The show is the highlight of celebrations marking the association’s 32nd anniversary.

The money generated from the event will go towards assisting members in need.

The Variety Show was dubbed, “Capture Seniors in Action”.

President Remise Anthony says that the goal is to restructure the organization and forge unity among members of the organization.

Other activities in observance of the celebrations included a general meeting held on April 8th.

The Saint Lucia Association of Retired Persons was established in 1985 with the mission to encourage the social and economic well-being of its members and to make life more meaningful.

Remise Anthony- President of the St. Lucia Association of Retired Persons