Breaking News
Home / Top Stories / Assou Square, A Financial Loss Despite Huge Crowds

Assou Square, A Financial Loss Despite Huge Crowds

Miguel Fevrier 4 mins ago


The Castries constituencies council made major losses at this year’s Assou Square celebrations,
But this is nothing new.
That’s according to Castries mayor Peterson Francis, who sought to dispel allegations that the council was raking huge profits from the rental of tents to vendors for the three-day event.

