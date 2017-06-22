Autopsy Results Homicide #28 2017

The post mortem results are in, as authorities continue investigations into the 28th homicide for 2017.

27-year-old Ike Ephraim’s lifeless body was discovered battered and bloodied in a drain in the Beausejour area about 4:00am Wednesday.

He is reported to have been in an altercation at a Bois D’orange bar a few hours earlier.

As police press relations officer Ann Joseph explains, the autopsy revealed that Ephraim was bludgeoned to death.

Initially, there were two individuals assisting police with investigations.