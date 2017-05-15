Ave Maria Pays Hosts Mother’s Day Special

The Ave Maria School honoured mothers at the learning institution including its faculty of educators at a special event on the eve of Mother’s Day.

The school usually hosts an annual pageant to commemorate the red-letter day in tribute to respected matriarchs.

However, chair of the cultural committee, Frances Jn Baptiste says the institution decided to focus on the working moms at the establishment.

The prizes also included dinner packages at leading hotels.

Jn Baptiste says ancillary staff members were also incorporated into the celebration.

The Friday may 12th mother’s day special at Ave Maria School featured a musical tribute with a saxophonist serenading the mothers at the learning institution.