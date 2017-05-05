Avengers Netball Team Remembers Crash Victim

Meanwhile, there has been an outpouring of tributes for the two teenagers – Zhane Williams and Zina Anthony who perished in the choc highway accident on April 29th.

On Thursday, Zhane Williams’ “avengers” netball team held a vigil to remember the promising young athlete.

Coach Lindel Forde says she was an inspiration to other players.

Zhane played goal attack and wing attack for the team.

Kelly-Ann Cornibert says she was an instrumental member of the team and a unifying force.

Williams who was a student at the division of arts, science and general studies, was active in various sports club and social groups.

She also captained the division 2 team to victory last year.

Coach Lindel Forde says Zhane will be remembered for wonderful qualities.