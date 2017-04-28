Home / News Updates / Baby succumbs to injuries from La Croix house fire

Baby succumbs to injuries from La Croix house fire

Rehani Isidore 35 mins ago News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

A 10 month old twin boy and girl were admitted at hospital on April 27th after sustaining burns from a house fire at La Croix Maingot. The wooden structure was completely flattened.

Fire gutted La Croix Maingot residence on April 27th

HTS News4orce can confirm the male twin succumbed  at the Victoria Hospital on April 28th.

The father of the twins reportedly stepped out of the house before the flames went up between 7 pm 8 pm. Unconfirmed reports suggest a lit candle may have caused the La Croix Maingot house fire.

Authorities at the Saint Lucia Fire Service are investigating.

