Baby’s Death Ruled a Homicide

HTS News4orce has obtained initial reaction from family members of deceased nine month old baby girl Melissa Lambert. On May 22nd, the new born was reportedly found dead at home by her mother between 5 pm and 6 pm.

News4orce has withheld the identities of the family members, who said baby Lambert was left at home by her mother who left to run an errand.

Baby Lambert was left sleeping in her play-pen located near a door leading outside the home. Upon the mother’s return, it is alleged that the new born was found unconscious with a rope around her neck.



A postmortem conducted on May 23rd revealed the cause of death as asphyxia secondary to ligature strangulation.

Major crimes in the police force are no treating baby Lambert’s death as a homicide. Nine month old Melissa Lambert was the last of five children by her 28-year old mother.

Police are investigating what is the 24th recorded homicide in 2017.