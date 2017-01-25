An elderly couple is counting their blessings following a daring robbery at their small La Clery community shop leaving one of them nursing injuries.
Bandits Assualt 90-Year-Old Man In Robbery Attempt
shame on them Mr shop keeper you should have your ak47 ready for them shame on them get the AK 47 out make and example
ak47