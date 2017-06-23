The Bordelais Correctional Facility has adopted the Praslin Beach.
The facility intends to build park benches and a barbeque pit and plant trees along the coastline.
The initiative has been dubbed the “Praslin Beach Rehabilitation Project.”
The Bordelais Correctional Facility has adopted the Praslin Beach.
The facility intends to build park benches and a barbeque pit and plant trees along the coastline.
The initiative has been dubbed the “Praslin Beach Rehabilitation Project.”
The post mortem results are in, as authorities continue investigations into the 28th homicide for …