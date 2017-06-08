Belle Vue Combined School to host Parents Spelling Bee Competition

The Belle Vue Combined School invites everyone to its inaugural Parents Spelling Bee Competition slated for this evening 7th June, 2017 at the Belle Vue Combined School.

This activity will commence at 6:00 pm. During this event ten parents will participate in three rounds of competition at the end of which a Mr/Ms BVCS Spelling Bee will be crownedThe purpose of this activity is to increase parental involvement in the education of their children.

With parents playing a greater role in the education of their children, it is believed that the children will develop a greater level of interest in their education, thereby improving their academic performance.

Parental involvement also gives the parents a better understanding of what is required of their children during their time at school.

This event is the final activity being hosted in commemoration of Reading Month 2017 at the Belle Vue Combined School.

The Parents Spelling Bee Competition is an initiative being hosted by the school and the Vieux-Fort Community Relations Branch of the Royal St. Lucia Police Force.