Belle Vue Farmers’ Cooperative to Launch Organic Farmer’s Project

Press Release:

The Belle Vue Farmers’ Cooperative will be launching Its Organic Farmer’s Project at its Headquarters at Myers Bridge Soufriere from 10 am-12pm tomorrow Friday 26th May, 2017. The purposed of the project is to assist its farmer’s transit from the use of Toxic Chemicals to the use of non-Toxic chemicals through education, research, demonstration plots and advocacy.

The Honorable Herod Stanislas District representative for Soufriere Fond St Jacques and Minister within the Ministry of Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport and Civil Aviation will address the ceremony. Also included in this project is a toxicology workshop from Monday 29th to 2nd June. The purpose of the workshop is to train two hundred (200) persons in understanding dangers of toxic materials in the environment.