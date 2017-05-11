Bisee House Destroyed By Fire

Fire destroyed a wooden house at Bisee noon Thursday.

According to preliminary reports, neighbors heard a noise before seeing smoke emanating a structure in proximity to the headquarters National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO).

The Saint Lucia Fire Service dispatched to two fire trucks to the scene but despite the efforts of the Firefighters, the building could not be saved.



A man who said to be in his thirties reportedly occupied the structure.

No one was home at the time of the blaze and there are no reports of injuries.