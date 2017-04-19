Home / News Updates / Black Bay Football Team Donates To Fire Victim

Black Bay Football Team Donates To Fire Victim

webmaster 1 hour ago News Updates Leave a comment

Black bay football senior players have made a donation to a fire victim of Pierrot, Vieux-Fort.
In September 2016, a fire left single mother of two, Liza Aurelis homeless.
The team decided to enlist the help of corporate vieux-fort to purchase groceries and building materials for the family.

The fire victim’s boys are 2 and 11-years-old respectively.
The mother received $500 worth of groceries, paint, nine bags of cement and blocks.

The single mother of two also received a $200 gift voucher for building materials, two doors and a roof compliments brice and company.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

PM Denies Reports Of Pay Cuts For Public Service

There will be no cuts in salaries; neither will there be any dismissal of public …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved