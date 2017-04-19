Black Bay Football Team Donates To Fire Victim

Black bay football senior players have made a donation to a fire victim of Pierrot, Vieux-Fort.

In September 2016, a fire left single mother of two, Liza Aurelis homeless.

The team decided to enlist the help of corporate vieux-fort to purchase groceries and building materials for the family.

The fire victim’s boys are 2 and 11-years-old respectively.

The mother received $500 worth of groceries, paint, nine bags of cement and blocks.

The single mother of two also received a $200 gift voucher for building materials, two doors and a roof compliments brice and company.

