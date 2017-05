HTS News4orce can confirm 22-year old Kimbert Lynch has succumbed to gunshot wounds at hospital on May 14th.

Lynch was reportedly shot in the torso at Black Mallet, Marchand between 10 am and 11 am.

Police sources have confirmed another man identified as Yannick Mauthrin was injured in a shooting that ocurred minutes earlier. It has not been determined if the two shooting incidents are linked.

Kimbert Lynch is the 22nd recorded homicide victim.

Police investigations are continuing.