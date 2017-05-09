Blue Coral Mall will play host to talented Saint Lucian musicians three days this week from Wednesday May 10th to Friday May 12th, 2017 for the 3rd Annual BlueCoral Jazz.

Blue Coral Jazz will provide music lovers with live performances from a variety of young and budding local artistes over the three days.

“This year’s lineup confirms our commitment to bringing a diverse and unique group of exciting new and upcoming artists to the city center for the enjoyment of all especially our regular patrons’ visitors and tenants. This is sure to create an unforgettable shopping experience”,

says Blue Coral Manager, Allison Pascal.

“Live performances will take place on the ground while stores will take the opportunity to offer specials on new or familiar brands”,

Pascal added.

This year’s event is endorsed by Events Company of St. Lucia, and sponsored by Risk Consultants and Insurance Brokers Limited, New India Insurance and Nagicor.

The official opening of Blue Coral Jazz will be held on Wednesday May 10th, 2017 at 12:30pm.

Performance Schedule

Wednesday May 10, 2017

12:30pm- 1:30pm Amron Simmons

2:00pm – 3:00pm Shane Ross

Thursday May 11, 2017

12:30pm- 1:30pm Yannick James

2:00pm – 3:00pm 6miles

Friday May 12, 2017

12:30pm- 1:30pm Vison

2:00pm – 3:00pm Dynamix