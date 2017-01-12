Despite the infamous January 8th, 2017, ‘Bloody Sunday’ triple homicide at bois den, Jacmel, one community activist is assuring the public that the neighborhood is safe.
Bois den residents are planning a vigil for the three slain community members as police investigations continue.
Home / Top Stories / Bois Den Still A Safe Community
Check Also
Help On The Way For The Marine Police Unit?
The national security ministry says the marine unit is nearing optimal capacity. On January 10th, …
the question is where is all this guns coming from plus the drugs there seem to be a total deterioration in social standards, to many young people just ideal
Innocent souls lost. These ppl coming from other parts of the island to mess up the other communities. Some of the young men from the community wants to be followers of these ppl and therefore bringing them in and when problem arise thats the ens result.