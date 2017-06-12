Bois d’Orange bypass reopens

The bypass road located off the Castries-Gros Islet highway, near the Bois d’Orange bridge was reopened today, Monday, June 12.

The road has been opened for vehicles proceeding southbound from Gros Islet. NO RIGHT TURNS are being allowed for northbound vehicles unto the bypass road.

Sherman Sylvester, Civil Engineer at the Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy said the measure will help improve traffic flow if used correctly.

“We are appealing to road users—pedestrians and motorists—to adhere to the signs which are posted along the Castries-Gros Islet highway and also along the bypass. These signs indicate that there will be no right turn northbound from the Castries-Gros Islet highway onto the Bois d’Orange bypass. The bypass is not intended for vehicles to veer off the Castries Gros Islet Highway and re-enter near the Computer World entrance or near the Windward Island Gases entrance. It’s meant for residents in the areas of Corinth, Grande Riviere and Babonneau, so that they could easily access their communities and their homes. It a measure of actually reducing the traffic on a particular section of the Castries-Gros Islet Highway.”

Initially, the bypass was constructed to divert traffic around work undertaken for the construction of the Bois d’Orange bridge.

Following the commissioning of the bridge, the Department of Infrastructure temporarily closed the bypass to analyze the flow of traffic, in order to ensure the proper management and safety of road users in that area.