Bois d’Orange Bypass Road to Open on June 12th

As the automotive volumes traversing Saint Lucian roadways continue to increase, traffic congestion along key thoroughfares have become a growing problem. Rush hour traffic volumes along the Choc / Gros – Islet highroad, the John Compton Highway and throughout the city circuit has increased.

The Infrastructure Ministry plans to introduce a traffic mitigation strategy to alleviate congestion to target the northern road network. Southbound motorist travelling from Gros-Islet in the north into Corinth, Grand Riviere and Babonneau will be required to divert left to the bypass road at Bois d’ Orange.

The re-opening of the Bois d’Orange bypass road is expected to reduce southbound traffic congestion from Gros-Islet toward Castries during rush hour periods to ensure a steady flow. The Bois d’Orange bypass road is expected to be opened on June 12th, 2017.

