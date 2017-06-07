Bois D’orange Bypass For Southbound Traffic

The by-pass road located on the Castries/ Gros-Islet Highway near the Bois D Orange Bridge will be re-opened from June 17th, 2017.

The road was constructed for traffic proceeding to Babonneau, Corinth, Marisule and Grande Riviere.

It was utilized regularly during the construction phase of the new Bois D’orange Bridge in 2013/2014.

While the road will be opened for southbound traffic, northbound vehicles will not be allowed to make a right turn.

The department of infrastructure warns that the road was designed to divert traffic and not to

Re-enter in the nearby roads.

Motorists are asked to be cautious and pay attention to all traffic signs.