Family, friends and former colleagues are remembering the late sports-caster Brian Mc Donald in a special way this week.
Mc Donald, known to many as Ras Ipic passed away suddenly on January 17th, 2016.
Those who knew him best say they continue to make good on their vow to ensure that his memory lives on in some of the areas that he loved best including football and broadcasting.
Home / Top Stories / Brian Mcdonald, One Year Later
Check Also
Mayor To Enforce City Ordinances
The mayor of Castries has ordered a crackdown on a wide-ranging number of offenses in …