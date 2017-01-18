Brian Mcdonald, One Year Later

Breaking News
Alison Kentish 10 mins ago Top Stories Leave a comment


Family, friends and former colleagues are remembering the late sports-caster Brian Mc Donald in a special way this week.
Mc Donald, known to many as Ras Ipic passed away suddenly on January 17th, 2016.
Those who knew him best say they continue to make good on their vow to ensure that his memory lives on in some of the areas that he loved best including football and broadcasting.

