Thomas Roserie, managing director of Chemical Manufacturing and Investment Company Ltd [CHEMICO], has urged local business owners to be on the lookout for fraudulent cheques in circulation.

Roserie visited the studios of HTS News4orce on May 11th, one day after a CHEMICO employee was allegedly paid by a customer via cheque on May 10th for product valued at $3104.16.

Thomas Roserie explained, a bank teller informed him the cheque is fraudulent. Listen below.