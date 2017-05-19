Caribbean Leadership Project to Strengthen Public Service

PRESS RELEASE – The Caribbean Leadership Project (CLP), funded by the Government of Canada, and executed by the Canada School of Public Service, will convene the first face-to-face module for Cohort 8 in its Leadership Development Programme (LDP) from May 22 – 26, 2017.

The module will be held at the Coco Palm Resort in Castries, Saint Lucia and it follows the virtual launch of the cohort which was held in April.

The overall purpose of this LDP is to support public service leaders in developing their capacity to contribute more effectively to regional integration, economic growth and gender-sensitive public sector reform. In this regard, this cohort comprises twenty-nine (29) mid-level managers of the public service and officers of comparable rank from (10) national governments and one (1) regional organisation.

The theme for this module is The Confident and Courageous Mindset. Against this background, participants will focus on developing a greater understanding of self, beginning with what awareness, competencies and strategies are required to develop, strengthen, recognize, appreciate and learn in order to provide effective leadership that serves a wider purpose.

The LDP is being delivered in a multi-module, experiential and blended learning format.

In keeping with the CLP’s commitment to promote regional integration, these senior public leaders will travel to a different participating country for each face-to-face module. The second face-to-face module for this cohort will be held in Jamaica, later this year. In the interim, however, participants will be fully engaged in several virtual learning sessions that are facilitated on CLP’s online learning platform.

It is worthy to note that several Saint Lucian public service officials have benefited from the CLP’s Leadership Development Programme including:

1. Mr. Agosta Degazon, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs & National Security

2. Ms. Allison Jean, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education

3. Ms. Cointha Thomas, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance

4. Mr. Donovan Williams, Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Empowerment, Youth Development, Sports, Culture and Local Government

5. Mrs. Joanna Raynold Arthurton, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Development, Housing and Urban Renewal

6. Ms. Juliana Alfred, Permanent Secretary, Parastatal Monitoring Department

7. Mr. Phillip Dalsou, Cabinet Secretary

8. Mr. Sylvester Clauzel, Former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sustainable Development, Energy, Science and Technology

Three (3) other senior public service officials – namely Ms. Marie Alexander, Assistant Accountant General, Ms. Karen Augustin, Chief Physical Planning Officer, and Ms. Nancy Francis, Director of the Office of Investment Co-ordination – are currently enrolled in this cohort.

Four (4) other senior public service officials from Saint Lucia are also enrolled on Cohorts 9 & 10 of the LDP, which are also currently being implemented. The first face-to-face modules for those cohorts will be held in Guyana and Dominica, respectively.

By participating in this LDP, participants are expected to advance regional integration and economic development by bringing practical learning to the workplace and developing a network of trusted colleagues during and beyond the programme.

The countries participating in the Project are: Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad & Tobago. The regional organisations participating in the Project are: CARICOM Secretariat, Regional Security Systems and the University of the West Indies Open Campus.