Caribbean Red Cross Zika Project Launched

Miguel Fevrier 21 mins ago


The saint lucia red cross is now stepping up its fight against mosquito borne diseases.
In 2017, the agency managed to secure funding from usaid to facilitate a caribbean zika project.
It focuses on the reduction in vector borne diseases, cleaner communities and water-ways.
On tuesday, january 17th, the red cross officially launched the initiative at its headquarters.

