Caribbean Youth Film Festival Easter Event

The Caribbean Youth Film Festival is hosting an Easter camp in collaboration with the Saint Lucia social development fund and the Saint Lucia Diabetes Association.

The camp is being held under the theme – “youth and diabetes”.

Participants will produce a documentary on young people affected by the disease.

On Wednesday, the youngsters interviewed citizens on the William Peter Boulevard and the constitution park.

The youth will be responsible for directing and producing the film.

30 students are benefiting from the camp.

The SLHTA is also providing meals for the participants.

