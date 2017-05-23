CARNIVAL QUEEN CONTESTANTS UNVEILING CEREMONY

The Events Company of St. Lucia and the Cultural Development Foundation (CDF) are thrilled to announce the Unveiling and Sashing of the 2017 National Carnival Queen Contestants today, Tuesday 23th, 2017 in a ceremony to be held at, The Financial Centre, Point Seraphine.

The public is invited to view this ceremony LIVE on CHOICE TV and on CHOICE TV LIVE on Facebook, tonight from 9 PM. As Saint Lucia presents eight (8) astoundingly intelligent and beautiful ladies who will vie for the title of National Carnival Queen 2017.

Tune into CHOICE TV and CHOICE TV LIVE on Facebook to get the first reveal!