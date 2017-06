Organizers pulled out all the stops for Soleil Roots & Soul. Patrons got a special surprise between music sets on the final day of the two day concert at the Pigeon Island National Landmark.

Three time groovy soca king Arthur Allain, along with Ezra d’ Funmachine, Nerdy and reigning kuduro monarch Subance propped up Saint Lucia’s trendiest carnival bands as they displayed their 2017 portrayals at Soleil Roots and Soul.