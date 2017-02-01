Castries And Caracas Talk Bideau Talk Memorial

The mayor of Castries and Venezuela’s representative in Saint Lucia held talks at city hall on Tuesday.
Mayor Peterson Francis says while his sit down with her excellency Leiff Escalona touched on areas of cooperation, the main item of discussion involved plans for honouring jean Baptiste Bideau – a Saint Lucian who became a Venezuelan war hero.
