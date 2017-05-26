Castries Mayor Resolve To Clean City Streets

The Castries mayor is following through on his promise of a cleaner city.

This month, the Castries Constituency Council plans to upgrade the vending stalls around the city.

Castries mayor Peterson Francis disclosed that the council is scheduled to meet with vendors to discuss a more uniformed plan.

Francis also revealed that the upkeep of vending huts poses another challenge for the council.

The Castries Constituency Council also plans to erect parking terminals around the city.

The mayor says the public will be apprised of the changes in the coming weeks.