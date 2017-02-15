CCC Lauds Heroic Cop Who Nabbed Alleged Mugger

The Castries Constituencies Council has lauded the efforts of a female police officer who swiftly apprehended a chain snatcher who robbed a cruise passenger in Castries on Monday.
There has been an apparent uptick in strong armed robberies in the capital.
The authorities have given assurances that security is being heightened to protect visitors and citizens.
Great job Ernesta.