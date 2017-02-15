Breaking News
Home / Top Stories / CCC Lauds Heroic Cop Who Nabbed Alleged Mugger

CCC Lauds Heroic Cop Who Nabbed Alleged Mugger

Miguel Fevrier 8 hours ago Top Stories 1 Comment


The Castries Constituencies Council has lauded the efforts of a female police officer who swiftly apprehended a chain snatcher who robbed a cruise passenger in Castries on Monday.
There has been an apparent uptick in strong armed robberies in the capital.
The authorities have given assurances that security is being heightened to protect visitors and citizens.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

UK MPS Meet With NGOS

A UK parliamentary delegation is visiting Saint Lucia and will host a two-day workshop for …

One comment

  1. Ticia
    February 15, 2017 at 4:22 am

    Great job Ernesta.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved